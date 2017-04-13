Tanzania: MPs Hail Execution of Development Projects

Photo: The Citizen

President John Magufuli speaking during his impromptu visit to Dar es Salaam.

Lawmakers yesterday showered praises on President John Magufuli's administration for proficient execution of development agenda and improved delivery of social services.

They made the remarks in the National Assembly while debating the Prime Minister's budget estimates for the 2017/18 fiscal year. A cross-section of Members of Parliament (MPs) praised the Premier, Mr Kassim Majaliwa's efficient supervision of government's development projects across the country.

A host of MPs, who contributed to the PM's budget, lauded the government for undertaking various mega projects across the country and supervising steady socio-economic progress.

The lawmakers attributed the success to prudent and untiring leadership of President Magufuli, and his aides Vice-President Samia Suluhu Hassan, Prime Minister Majaliwa and other cabinet ministers.

Tabora Special Seats (CCM) MP Munde Tambwe, in her contribution, said that the country has witnessed spectacular progress in different sectors, including development of infrastructure, since the current government came into power in November 2015.

"My fellow MPs, we should come out and speak whenever our government is doing commendable job, we should not keep quiet, I walk my chest high, the government has recorded numerous big achievements," Ms Tambwe said.

She highlighted some of the success stories of the fifth-phase government as the purchase of new planes for the previously troubled Air Tanzania Company Limited, provision of free education, construction of new hostels at the University of Dar es Salaam and rural electrification.

"Since I was a child I used to hear Tabora legislators complaining about modern railway line but now it is becoming a reality, the standard gauge railway will soon be constructed," she said, commending Premier Majaliwa for his role in addressing challenges haunting tobacco growers in the western region.

"We were here during the previous parliament, and if my brother Zitto is here would acknowledge this, we stood up united crying over luck of national flights, they were belittling the country for lacking an effective airline.

The government has today procured the aircraft, the same people are questioning, let us give the president and his government space to perform," she charged.

Ms Tambwe implored fellow MPs to shun empty politics and prove their worth by delivering on their campaign pledges and rise above partisan politics to serve the nation diligently.

MP for Chalinze Ridhiwani Kikwete said the government was doing its best to ensure the country moves forward and attain the much-envisaged development goals, notably, industrialisation.

"In a very short period we have seen huge feats in construction of industries. Almost six major industries are being constructed in Chalinze," the Chalinze MP revealed, pleading for reliable water supply in the district to enable the industries take off smoothly.

Sengerema MP and former cabinet minister William Ngeleja and Kasulu MP Daniel Nsanzugwanko said the government has succeeded in instilling discipline among public servants, noting that the nation had reached a critical point.

Ngeleja reserved some praises for cabinet ministers, including the Minister for Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, Ummy Mwalimu and her Deputy Dr Hamis Kigwangallah and Deputy Minister in the President's Office, Regional Administration and Local Government, Seleman Jaffo for diligent performances.

Mr Nsanzugwanko hailed the government's commitment to implementing programs aimed at moving the country forward and attain the much-sought economic prosperity.

He however warned against uneven distribution of the national cake, advising the government to focus more on less developed regions. Lindi Special Seats MP (CUF) Ridhiki Rulida applauded the premier for reaching out to cashew producers and addressing their challenges, which included nuisance levies and low prices on their produces.

She appreciated the improved cashew nut prices, expressing optimism that the price will keep going up, from last season's 3,500/-to 5,000/-in the next harvest season.