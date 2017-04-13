Tanzania: Five Investors Eye Pharmaceutical Industry

Five companies have shown interest to invest in pharmaceutical industries to manufacture retroviral AIDS drugs, among other products, the National Assembly heard here yesterday.

Minister of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, Ms Ummy Mwalimu, said that her ministry will work closely with its Industry, Trade and Investment counterpart to boost domestic production of the drugs to cut imports.

She was responding to a question by Fatma Toufiq (Special Seat-CCM), who wanted to know whether there was any government's plan to invest in the manufacture of ARVs for both children and adults.

"So far, we have five investors who have expressed interest in investing in pharmaceutical industry in the country. Last week we were at Bagamoyo Zinga Pharmaceutical Company. One of the drugs to be produced is retroviral drugs to AIDS."

Adding, the Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office, Ms Jenista Mhagama, said there were funds that have been allocated to AIDS Trust Fund (ATF) whose legislation has vested authority on the board established to supervise the fund and provide guidelines as well as look on how the money available on the fund will be used for different activities related to HIV and AIDS problem in Tanzania.

The minister said that government will look on the advice given by the MP to see whether the money allocated to the fund could also be used to support the manufacture of drugs in the country.

In the basic question, the lawmaker had pointed out that some African countries, like Uganda and Zimbabwe, have their own industries for manufacturing of HIV generic drugs, reducing the costs for life prolonging medicines.

Responding, Minister Mwalimu told the august House that the government encourages corporations, institutions and businessmen to invest in production of different pharmaceutical products, including ARVs.

Currently, she said, there is TPI ARV Limited situated in Arusha, which has been granted licence to produce the drugs. The industry, she said, has not started production but expressed optimisms that production will start in the near future.