Tanzania: Girls Need Books, Not Kids - Same Councilors

Same District Councilors have chipped in to seek a lasting solution to school pregnancies that disgrace the district which is currently the worst affected in region.

The councilors deeply discussed the matter during their meeting as the district recorded 42 school pregnancies between January and March, this year. Out of the 42 cases, only five have been reported and perpetrators arraigned a situation that leaves a lot to be desired.

This comes at a time when Prime Minister, Mr Kassim Majaliwa, ordered prosecution of all people who impregnate students throughout the country. The number in this year's first quarter shows that by the end of the year, it is likely to eclipse last year's figure that was 64.

This is worrying as current figures are 22 cases short of last year's while two quarters of the year are still remaining. Councilors called upon stakeholders to take necessary measures to redress the problem.

Msindo Councilor, Mr Yusto Mapande said the problem is worsened by poverty among parents of the girl students that force their children to accept money from perpetrators.

Poverty, he said, has created an environment in which parents from both sides meet and amicably 'solve' the issues and don't report it to State organs, who are supposed to take action against those who impregnate the schoolgirls.

Ms Salma Kikwa, from Ndungu Ward that leads in the number of schoolgirl pregnancies alleged that some of the people who fuel the situation are public officers such as teachers and police officers and motorcycle riders, famously referred to as bodaboda.

Presenting the matter before the Council, Acting District Education Officer, Ms Salome Msegeya, said the district is now lagging behind in the education sector.

She attributed the situation, partly, to outdated culture and traditions that are still practiced in the communities - parents of girls ask for payment from those men who impregnate them, a tradition referred by the Pare as 'Chamame Mtu'.

She mentioned other factors as parents and guardians taking too much time in economic activities and other matters, leaving children with grandparents.

The children, thus, grow without proper ethical and moral guidance. Same District Commissioner (DC), Ms Rose-Mary Senyamule expressed her grief on the situation, questioning why only five cases have been filed in court.

She said one of the challenges is posed by students themselves who do not cooperate by giving out names of their partners, calling for a change in that trend. Going by 2016 statistics, Same District Council has a total of 51 secondary schools, out of which 36 are public.

Last year, 64 students were reported to have been impregnated.