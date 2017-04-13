13 April 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Muleba District Vows to Eliminate Hunger

By Fatma Abdu

Muleba — Muleba District administration has committed itself to ensure agricultural sector is improved with the views of curbing food shortage in the district.

Muleba District Commissioner (DC) Eng Richard Ruyango made the remarks when addressing agro-extension officers' training on biotechnology in agriculture and importance of using improved varieties through the tissue culture technology.

He said that Muleba District grows various crops, including cassava, banana, sweet potatoes and rice but efforts are needed to control various diseases that still affect the crops. Eng Ruyango said the training will help to increase awareness and efficiency in managing agriculture activities within the ward and village levels.

"I believe that this training will change the behaviour of our agro extension officers and perform their duties effectively to support 80 percent of Tanzanians who depend on agriculture," Eng Ruyango said.

He added, "We are committed to ensuring that our district develops from agricultural activities by investing in agribusiness and improving the varieties of crops to address food shortage."

He pointed out that support towards the goal of transforming Tanzania into an industrial economy, Muleba District has started to invest in rice as the commercial crop to boost revenues.

He commended the training organisers, Open Forum for Agro-cultural Biotechnology (OFAB) under COSTECH, saying awareness creation on biotechnology and Tissue culture technology will help to improve crop varieties like banana and cassava.

Muleba Municipal Council Chairman Chrisant Kamugisha called on agro extension officers in the district to work hard in executing their professional duties, denouncing laziness. "I hope this training will increase awareness among farmers though agro extension officers.

I ask you to educate farmers on the improved varieties of especially banana and cassava." He ordered the officers to ensure farmers adopt modern methods of farming like biotechnology and tissue culture technologies that increase food production and ensure food security.

Muleba Municipal Council Director Emanuel Sherembi said the training aim at increasing awareness to farmers on the importance of using modern technologies to increase income and eradicate poverty.

