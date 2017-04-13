Tanzania: Elder Laments Over Delayed Cases in Law Courts

Dodoma — An Elderly citizen has expressed concern over long delays aged people have been going through as they wait for cases to be heard in courts of law.

Clotilda Kokupima, 80-years old, who is also an advocate working to empower aged people in the country, said they are eager to get a new law to address their situation, since the old drafted bill has not considered the elderly for decades now.

"The law has not been mentioned for discussion in the ongoing parliamentary session," she pointed out at a meeting that was organised by HelpAge International, which was also attended by other participants including Directors of referral hospitals, Regional and District Medical Officers as well as senior officials from the Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children.

Speaking at the consultative meeting to review the national action plan aimed at improving elders' access to health care services here yesterday, Ms Kokupima said other than the law, aged people in the country are facing numerous challenges.

"We complained about pension for elders, and Zanzibar followed us, but today their government has approved pension to all the elders," she lamented. Tanzania emerged second after Mauritius in Africa during the Global Aid Watch Index that reviewed status of health service delivery in the country.

In another development, Ms Kokupima suggested that special clinics similar to the maternal and child health should be allocated to the aged people in the government owned hospitals in the country. "We thank the government, it has indeed improved availability of medicines through the introduction of community health fund," she further said.

At least 4.5 percent of Tanzanians are elders according to 2012 Population and Housing census, however the number is anticipated to triple by 2050. In Tanzania, a large number of elders are also facing serious shortage of nutritional food, and threatening their livelihood.

The Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children Permanent Secretary, Sihaba Nkinga, said that however, they have already completed working on the draft bill.

She said the government was aware over the prolonged delay and that it was working on the document, adding: "We are also working to ensure all the citizen are registered with the national health insurance fund ... this will help address challenges faced by the special group in accessing health services.

But I can say the document is still under a crucial decision making stage ," she said.