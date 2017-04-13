Tanzania: Students Are Good Ambassadors of Certified Goods - TBs Says

Tanzania Bureau of Standards (TBS) has insisted that they will visit all institutions in the country with a drive to enlighten students on 'certification of goods' to end counterfeit products also in the market.

Addressing the University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM) students on 'awareness programme', TBS Principal Marketing Officer, Ms Gladness Kaseka said they decided to organise the forum to educate them so that they become ambassadors and enlighten the community on the importance of having certified goods in the market.

"We want higher learning students to be ambassador of our standard goods...we believe they will mobilize others to purchase only certified goods in the markets.

"Others who are not in colleges, we have decided to educate them through the social media including radio, newspapers, and television on the need to purchase only certified goods.

We have also seen it good to engage the students so that as they grow up, they will understand the importance of our standard mark in the market," she added She said the programme started last year in higher learning institutions to equip them with the right knowledge on the purpose of buying goods with the TBS standard mark because they are genuine.

Ms Gladness said they also picked on the higher learning students because they are capable of mobilizing the public to follow the right path.

She mentioned other institutions which they have visited as Institute of Finance Management (IFM), College of Business Education (CBE), St Augustine University of Tanzania (Saut), and Tumaini University, as well as Ardhi Institute.

"We have decided to conduct awareness programme to various institutions, and higher learning ones to ensure that the society is cautioned about substandard goods" said the officer.

She hinted that they intend to educate also entrepreneurs and manufacturers of various products on the need to have their products certified by TBS so that they win both local and international market.

She said they intend to cover all institutions countrywide as they still wait for the response from other colleges they have not visited, though they have applied for permission to be included in the programme.