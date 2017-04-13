13 April 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Take Care of Your Child or Risk Prosecution, Parents Warned

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Faustine Kapama & Abdallah Msuya

All parents and guardians failing to fulfill their parental obligations to their children risk prosecution, the National Assembly was told here yesterday.

The Minister for Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, Ms Ummy Mwalimu, said according to the Child Act of 2009, the parent or guardian has the primary role of providing food, shelter and clothing for the child.

"So, I take this opportunity to direct all social welfare officers across the country to take legal actions against all parents and guardians not fulfilling their obligation to take care of their children," the minister directed.

Answering a question by Khatibu Haji (Konde-CUF), the minister said that section 94 of the Child Act states that where the child has no guardian or parent it would then be the responsibility of the local government authorities to take charge.

"All of us here are councilors...we have the responsibility to ensure that councils have effective strategies to provide shelter and food to children who live in difficult environment.

So, we will continue sensitising the matter to local governments," she said. In the question, the MP had decried an increase of street children in cities, particularly.

He therefore wanted to know government measures to alleviate the problem and ensure all children are well taken care of.

The minister admitted that it was true there has been an increase of street children in major cities in the country, with surveys conducted in Dar es Salaam and Mwanza cities in 2012 showing that Dar es Salaam alone had 5,600 street children from ten regions.

She said 28 percent of the children were from within the city, the minister said, giving other regions with the percentage of children in brackets as Dodoma (nine), Mwanza (seven), Morogoro (seven), Tanga (six), Lindi (six), Iringa (five), Coast Region (five), Kilimanjaro (five) and Arusha (four).

The minister pointed out that the government was having a primary role of ensuring the children's safety and security. In order to fulfill the obligation, she said, the government in cooperation with other stakeholders, is implementing different strategies.

Among the strategies includes enabling the society to have plans of providing services to children in difficult environment. The strategy, she said, was being implemented in 111 councils.

Tanzania

Tanzania 'Spies' Get Suspended Sentence

Eight Tanzanian nationals convicted early this month to a charge of criminal trespass of spying on Kayerekera Uranium… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.