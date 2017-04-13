Mauritius: National Sensitisation Workshop On the Cooperatives Act 2016

press release

The Cooperatives Act 2016 was the focus of a one-day workshop held this morning at La Cannelle in Domaine Les Pailles. The Minister of Business, Enterprise and Cooperatives, Mr Soomildut Bholah, was present at the launching ceremony.

This initiative of the Ministry of Business, Enterprise and Cooperatives aims to sensitise stakeholders of the Cooperative Movement on the Cooperatives Act 2016. Participants were given the opportunity to familiarise themselves with the contents of the legislation so as to ensure proper implementation of the Cooperatives Act, before its proclamation and subsequent enforcement.

In his address, Minister Bholah underscored that Government, in its Programme 2015-2019, reckons the importance of the cooperative sector and has undertaken to further strengthen the cooperative movement by providing the appropriate legal, fiscal and policy support. He stated that the new Cooperative Act 2016 will replace the Cooperative Act 2005 where various loopholes and practical impediments have been found during its implementation and enforcement.

Speaking about the new Cooperatives Act, he underlined that the legislation encompasses new concepts such as Corporate Governance and Code of Ethics and best practices. Another element in the Act aiming towards modernisation of the sector is the provision for e-registration of cooperative societies and submission of financial statement online, he said.

Minister Bholah expressed confidence that the new Cooperatives Act 2016 will lead the Mauritian Cooperative Movement towards the following: creation of jobs in existing and emerging sectors; empowerment of women and the youth through cooperative entrepreneurship business models; promotion of good governance and ease of doing business; fostering accountability, control and transparency as well as combating suspicious and fraudulous transactions; and professionalising the operations of cooperative societies, amongst others.

The Cooperative Act 2016

The main objective is to promote the development of sustainable cooperatives, equity and participation, as well as good governance and transparency.

The salient features are:

· Setting up of a Cooperative Audit Unit

· Establishment of a National Cooperative College

· Liability of directors

· Joint venture

· Computerisation

· Good governance

· Anti-money laundering and combatting financing of terrorism