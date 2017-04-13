Lions prop Ruan Dreyer will play in his 50th Super Rugby game against the Stormers in Cape Town on Saturday while Lionel Mapoe returns to action after a hand injury.

Dreyer (26) made his debut for the Lions in 2012

Mapoe returns after being sidelined with a hand injury and takes the place of Harold Vorster, who moves to the bench in the place of Jacques Nel.

Mapoe has played just three matches this season and has been out since picking up the injury in his side's win over the Reds on March 18.

Johannes Jonker makes his return to the bench after he suffered a knock to the head against the Reds and Sylvian Mahuza is back to warm the bench.

The Stormers go into the match undefeated this season having beaten the Chiefs 34-26 at Newlands last weekend while the Lions, who had a bye last weekend, have won five from six fixtures this year.

Kick-off on Saturday is at 17:15.

Teams:

Stormers

TBA

Lions

15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Madosh Tambwe, 13 Lionel Mapoe, 12 Rohan Janse van Rensburg, 11 Courtnal Skosan, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Ross Cronje, 8 Warren Whiteley (captain), 7 Ruan Ackermann, 6 Jaco Kriel, 5 Franco Mostert, 4 Andries Ferreira, 3 Ruan Dreyer, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Jacques v Rooyen

Substitutes: 16 Robbie Coetzee, 17 Corne Fourie, 18 Johannes Jonker, 19 Lourens Erasmus, 20 Kwagga Smith, 21 Faf de Klerk, 22 Harold Vorster, 23 Sylvian Mahuza

Source: Sport24