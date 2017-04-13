Nigeria: 'We May Go On Total Strike,' UI Lecturers Say, Suspend Warning Strike

Lectures resumed on Wednesday at the University of Ibadan, Oyo State, following the suspension of the one week warning strike embarked upon by the institution's branch of the Academic Staff Union of Nigeria Universities, ASUU.

The suspension of the strike was confirmed by the chairman of ASUU in the institution, Deji Omole.

"We have suspended our strike since yesterday after a Congress," the professor told PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday morning.

The don, however, warned that the lecturers "may go on a full-blown strike soon especially as issues that led to the strike are still there".

When asked how soon they could embark on the total strike, Mr. Omole said, "We will submit our Congress resolution to the National body today and we will tell them that the issues are still there. Then we will pick it from there but we may likely go on a total strike".

The don said what the lecturers achieved with the one week strike was being able to tell the public what they face.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the students of the university began to attend classes in their various departments as soon as they heard the news of the suspension of the strike in the early hours of Wednesday.

Mr. Omole had announced on April 4 that the union would embark on the one week strike the following day to compel the university administration to address pending welfare matters affecting its members.

The issues include the shortfall and fractional payment of salaries of members, illegal pension deductions, non-payment of postgraduate supervision allowance, non-payment of promotion arrears, and the refusal of the university to conduct a credible and transparent staff audit.

Others are failure to make regularly available the university's internally generated revenue, IGR, profile and immediate reversal of illicit deductions.

The nation's premier university had been hit by crises lately, especially between the students and the management.

Members of the Non-Academic Staff Union of the university recently suspended their three weeks strike.