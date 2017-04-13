YOUTHFUL coach Takesure Chiragwi has been named the new Shabanie Mine coach with the former Flame Lily gaffer arriving in the mining town yesterday to conclude the deal.

Chiragwi met with the club chairman and technical manager Taku Shariwa last night.

The former CAPS United midfielder replaces Wilson Mutekede who lasted just two games before he was named the ZIFA technical director.

Chiragwi will have very little time to get down to business as Shabanie face Bulawayo City at Maglas tomorrow.

A member of the Shabanie Mine executive confirmed the deal.

"I can confirm that Chiragwi is going to be the new coach for our club.

"We are just finalising our negotiations with him and it is our hope that he will enjoy his stay and he will be on the bench on Friday afternoon.

"We urge the fans to give him the maximum support. We hope that one day our mother body will allow Mutekede to come to Maglas during one of our home matches as fans would like to bid him farewell," said the official.

Mutekede is expected to be in Zvishavane from May 7-25 as part of the cast conducting a CAF B licence course.

Before he changed jobs, Mutekede had endeared himself with the Shabanie Mine faithful after he became the first coach to mastermind the Chinda Boys' victory over Highlanders at Barbourfields.