13 April 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Buhari Restates Commitment to Free Chibok Girls

Photo: Vice President Yemi Osinbajo
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo meets Chibok girls (file photo).

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday reassured Nigerians that his administration would do everything necessary to secure the release of the remaining Chibok girls.

It will be exactly three years, on Friday, since over 270 ‎girls were kidnapped from the Chibok Secondary School in Borno by the Boko Haram.

About 195 of the girls are still believed to be with their abductors.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo had on Tuesday told PREMIUM TIMES and others that the government was in negotiation with the Boko Haram to free the remaining girls.

