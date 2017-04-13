Namibia: What the President Said At Sona2017

On High Salaries for Politicians

It has been alleged that the reason for the high wage bill was the creation of new ministries and the appointment of too many presidential advisers. This cannot be true, as the remuneration of all public office bearers constitutes only 0.42% of the total budget.

In other words, one can do away with every single public office bearer, from the President, vice president, ministers, governors, advisers and still remain with a high wage bill.

On education:

The ministries of education, arts and culture, and finance are directed to investigate the feasibility of an accelerated schools infrastructure improvement programme, funded through project financing, for Cabinet approval within the next 90 days.

On servicing of land:

When approaching the land issue, we will not condone lawlessness. Settling on any land without permission is against the law, and land grabbing will certainly not be tolerated. This includes those who erect illegal structures on unserviced land, and then demand municipal services.

This derails developmental plans, diverts resources and prejudices those who have been waiting patiently on formal waiting lists.

Impact of SA's junk status:

The recent downgrade of South Africa's foreign debt instruments by ratings agencies may have an impact on our own debt ratings and cost of capital. At the moment, however, we do not see any reason to delink our currency from the rand.

On the food bank:

About 19 000 households, or roughly 80 000 Namibians, receive monthly food parcels. The testimonies we receive from some of these beneficiaries are simultaneously heart wrenching and heart-warming.

On Neeef:

Without deliberate policies, the economy on its own will not be able to correct all structural imbalances. This underscores the notion by Joseph Stiglitz that inequality is a choice. This is not our choice, and we require the support of all Namibians to fix the obvious, and dangerous flaws in our social structure.

On relations with China:

Our relationship with China is not built on personalities. It is a state-to-state relationship spanning many decades, and based on the principles of mutual respect and trust. Namibia and China are "all-weather friends", and we subscribe to their characterisation that our relationship must be a "win-win".

Just like Namibia does not condone illegal behaviour of her citizens in other countries, Chinese authorities have assured us that they too do not condone the illegal conduct of their citizens abroad, and have made it clear that Namibian laws must take their course for those who make themselves guilty of legal transgressions.

The two countries stand together in fighting corruption and criminal activities, as well as condemning xenophobia and intolerance. We would also like to reiterate that we fully support the one-China policy.