Liberia 'Faces Scrutiny'

Liberia is set to undergo serious scrutiny relative to good governance, as a high powered African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM) Mission on External Review arrived in the country.

The delegation, led by the Vice Chairperson of the APR Panel of Eminent Persons and Lead Panelist in charge of Liberia, Brigette Sylvia Mabandla, is on two weeks mission.

Addressing journalists Tuesday at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs following a meeting with President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf, Madam Mabandla said the delegation is here to do thorough review of the government's self-assessment report.

She also said the delegation will visit the counties to interact with the citizens relative to the Liberian government's performance in good governance.

The Vice Chairperson of APR Panel of Eminent Persons said key areas the delegation will look at include economic governance and management, political governance, among others.

Madam Mabandla said following the assessment, report will be presented to heads of state who have signed up to the APRM.

She said those heads of state will interact with President Johnson-Sirleaf during the African Union meeting on issues that the delegation will identify for the president to respond to them.

She said issues identified by the delegation will also be shared with the Liberian government and how they can be addressed.

Madam Mabandla clarified that the assessment mission is not intended to critique the government, but to work with it in addressing critical governance issues that affect the people.

Earlier, Finance Minister Boimah Kamara lauded the delegation for coming to Liberia.

He said the President attaches importance to good governance, for which she decided for Liberia to voluntarily join the APRM.

Minister Kamara said the government has nothing to hide and assured the delegation of the government's cooperation and support to the process.

Liberia acceded to the APRM in January 2011 and has made meaningful contributions in terms of representation and participation. Thirty-seven out of 54 countries in Africa have voluntarily acceded to the APRM Framework.

APRM is a tool for sharing experiences, reinforcing best practices, identifying deficiencies, and assessing capacity-building needs to foster policies, standards and practices that lead to political stability, high economic growth, sustainable development and accelerated sub-regional and continental economic integration.