Liberia: Ellen On Proliferation of Harmful Drugs

President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has called on members of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) attending a joint conference on Health and Social Services, Trade, Commerce to tackle the proliferations of harmful drugs in the sub-region.

She said the proliferation of harmful drugs have the propensity to threaten the well-being of citizens of the region.

According to an Executive Mansion release, President Sirleaf made the call on Monday, April 10, 2017 when she delivered the opening speech at a 5-day Delocalized Meeting of ECOWAS parliamentarians to discuss the issues of "Health & Social Services, Trade, Customs, and Free Movement of citizens of its Member States under the theme:

"ECOWAS Policy on Combating Counterfeit Medical Products and Expired Drugs: Role of Parliament in the Implementation and Monitoring of the Policy" at the Boulevard Palace Hotel in Monrovia,

The current Chairperson of the Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government welcomed ECOWAS Parliamentarians to Liberia and commended delegates for choosing Liberia as venue for the meeting.

President Sirleaf recalled the 4-Pillar Priority Agenda set out in her acceptance speech last June including the Consolidation of Peace, Security and Good Governance; Improvement of Economic and Financial Stability in the Community; Conclusion of all Community Legal Texts including Trade Agreements and Ratification and Domestication of Protocols; as well as Transformation of "Vision 2020" with emphasis on institutional reforms in the Community.

President Sirleaf said in order to counter the illicit drug trade, all countries need to do more in curtailing the menace. President Sirleaf then assured members of the ECOWAS Parliament of Member States' support and cooperation in the region.

Also making remarks, House Speaker J. Emmanuel Nuquay, welcomed colleagues from ECOWAS Member States at the Monrovia gathering and said the issue of the proliferations of finished and unfinished drug products on the markets in the West African Region was becoming alarming.

Earlier, the Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament, Moustapha Cisse Lo, praised President Sirleaf and her government for the warm reception and great hospitality accorded him and his delegation since their arrival in Liberia.

Speaker Cisse Lo also lauded President Sirleaf for her visit to ECOWAS headquarters and parliament in Abuja in an effort to acquaint herself with activities of the institutions. Speaker Cisse Lo acknowledged the extraordinary leadership role the Liberian leader played in resolving political crisis in The Gambia that brought peace and stability in the West African nations.

The opening ceremony was attended by Liberia's representatives to the ECOWAS parliament including Hon. George M. Weah, Edwin M. Snowe, Jefferson Karmoh, Haja Fata Sanyon as well as Foreign Minister Marjon Kamara, Commerce Minister Addy, Ambassador Tunde O. Ajisomo of ECOWAS, Diplomatic and Counselor Corps, among others.