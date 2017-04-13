Gambia: Why Did the UDP Fail to Tell the National Assembly Who Is Its Leader in the National Assembly?

QUESTION OF THE DAY

WHY DID THE UDP FAIL TO TELL THE NATIONAL ASSEMBLY WHO IS ITS LEADER IN THE NATIONAL ASSEMBLY?

The standing order of the National Assembly states that, "Majority leader

means the member in the National Assembly who is the leader of the party that has the highest number of elected members in the Assembly."

This is plain language. It means that the UDP which has 31 elected members should have informed the clerk of the national assembly before the session who its parliamentary leader is. This should have been sufficient to announce who the majority leader is.

However, a debate unfolded as to whether the majority leader was to be determined by election or not. The debate on this issue was inconclusive. The speaker simply proceeded to hold elections after a member of the UDP for Lower Niumi proposed for her to proceed with the election of majority leader despite objection from Halifa Sallah that the procedure was flawed.

The media should now take up the debate. Foroyaa will raise questions on this matter at the press conference to be held by Halifa Sallah and then reach out to the UDP, NRP, GDC, PPP, APRC and other members for their opinions. Whatever debate is inconclusive at the National Assembly will be pursued by Foroyaa on all issues until the debate is conclusive. There must be transparency and accountability in the new Gambia.