12 April 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Why Did the UDP Fail to Tell the National Assembly Who Is Its Leader in the National Assembly?

Tagged:

Related Topics

QUESTION OF THE DAY

WHY DID THE UDP FAIL TO TELL THE NATIONAL ASSEMBLY WHO IS ITS LEADER IN THE NATIONAL ASSEMBLY?

The standing order of the National Assembly states that, "Majority leader

means the member in the National Assembly who is the leader of the party that has the highest number of elected members in the Assembly."

This is plain language. It means that the UDP which has 31 elected members should have informed the clerk of the national assembly before the session who its parliamentary leader is. This should have been sufficient to announce who the majority leader is.

However, a debate unfolded as to whether the majority leader was to be determined by election or not. The debate on this issue was inconclusive. The speaker simply proceeded to hold elections after a member of the UDP for Lower Niumi proposed for her to proceed with the election of majority leader despite objection from Halifa Sallah that the procedure was flawed.

The media should now take up the debate. Foroyaa will raise questions on this matter at the press conference to be held by Halifa Sallah and then reach out to the UDP, NRP, GDC, PPP, APRC and other members for their opinions. Whatever debate is inconclusive at the National Assembly will be pursued by Foroyaa on all issues until the debate is conclusive. There must be transparency and accountability in the new Gambia.

Gambia

Gambian Cyclist Poised to Make Difference

Salieu Jammeh, a Gambian-born cyclist, is set to make history by biking from Morroco to The Gambia. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.