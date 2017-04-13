Gambia: National Assembly Members Sworn in in the Midst of Controversy

58 members of the national assembly were yesterday 11 April 2017 sworn in before taking their seats. The 58 members comprise 53 elected members and five nominated members who are Hon. Mariam Denton, Hon. Momodou Sanneh (former minority leader and member for Kiang West), Hon. Majanko Samusa, Hon. Ndey Yassin Secka and Hon. Kumba Jaiteh.

Hon. Mariam Denton was elected as Speaker, Hon. Kebba K. Barrow was elected as minority leader in a controversy over procedure and Hon. Samba Jallow was elected minority leader also in the midst of controversy over procedure.

Halifa Sallah, the member for Serrekunda expressed the view that the proclamation of the president on the first session of the National Assembly after the National Assembly elections of April 6 has not been published in the gazette. He emphasized that it is such publication that gives legal authority to the convening of the first session since a law becomes operational upon publication in the Gambia Gazette.

Regarding the election of the majority leader, Halifa Sallah argued that the standing orders clearly stipulates that the leader of the party with the most members is the majority leader and all the UDP needed to do was to identify that leader to the clerk. As for the election of the minority leader the member for Serrekunda argued that since the standing orders is silent there was need for the Assembly to first agree on a procedure before proceeding to election.

There were no conclusions on the issues raised. Both elections proceeded however.