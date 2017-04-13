Gambia: Missing Gambian Player Still to Return After Going Awol

A Gambian-born player who recently hugged the headlines for leaving his club without an apparent reason has yet to return.

Omar Jatta, a one time Hawks Football Club star, is yet to rejoin his club SC Pfullendorf after failing to report for training.

The 28-year-old had been frantically contacted by club officials in a bid to get to know of their key attacker's whereabouts with little success.

Jatta going AWOL have had fans and club coach Marco Konrad a bit worried.

However it has now emerged that the Gambian failure to reunite with rest of teammates is result of a 'private matter' he's working towards resolving and was expected to come back soon.

However he's yet to report back for team duties and his coach won't comment when asked about the player.

The goal-getter was still to report as of yesterday.

This is not the first time Omar is being caught up in a controversy after he got suspended for a couple of games by the regional German football association over indiscipline.

Jatta's story is being likened to Dr Kimble's film in Germany, a character who left unannounced before resurfacing later to the dismay of his employers.

Should the 28-year-old return, he might be faced with herculean task of breaking into the squad after the side acquired four new players, all attackers.

The forward plays in the sixth tier in Germany.