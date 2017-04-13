Gambia: SJAG Unveils Nominees Today

Press Statement-The Sports Journalists' Association of The Gambia (SJAG), will today unveil nominees for the different categories ahead of the 22nd April National Sports Awards and Gala night.

The different categories for this year's award ceremony are: Sports Personality of The Year Award, Best Local Based Athlete 2016, Best Foreign Based Athlete 2016, Best Coach of the Year 2016, Best Team of the Year 2016, Best Referee of the Year 2016, Emerging Sport Team of the Year, Best Female Athlete 2016 and Emerging Athlete of the Year.

Organizing committee of the 2017 Sports Awards and Gala Night in its 8th edition urges institutions to support the event slated for 22nd April at Djembeh Hotel.According to the organizing committee, letters have been sent out to different public and private institutions for partnership.

"We are calling on all those institutions that have received our letters to timely come onboard and be part of this memorable event," says Alieu Ceesay, Secretary General of SJAG.

The annual Sports Awards night is meant to recognize past and present sports personalities.

The fundamental mission of the SJAG is to enhance the development of sports journalism in The Gambia to the highest level possible.

The association has been staging the event for the past seven years, and the organisers, this time, are looking forward to another successful event.

Institutions and companies wishing to be part of this memorable night can call: 7493424, 7750073, 3813805, or 9618302.