12 April 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Man Stabbed to Death

By Mustapha Jallow

Foroyaa has been informed that a Senegalese national and native of Brikama was murdered by a man armed with knife.

The state police spokesperson, Inspector Foday Conta disclosed that an incident occurred on Tuesday 11th April 2017, around 7am when one person (name withheld) a staff of Brikama Area Council informed the Brikama Police Station of a murder incident in Brikama Camara Kunda located near the Market.

He added that it was alleged that Musa Kah a Senegalese National from Touba, residing in Brikama was stabbed on the neck with a knife by (name withheld) a Senegalese National from Touba, residing in Brikama Nema.

PRO Conta said "The suspect is on the run and the Police is making all efforts to apprehend him to face justice. Both the clothes he wore and the knife he used to stab the victim have been recovered by the police'.'

Murder suspect, "on the run"

Gambia

