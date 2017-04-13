Eight Tanzanian nationals convicted early this month to a charge of criminal trespass of spying on Kayerekera Uranium Mine have been handed suspended sentences.

On Wednesday Mzuzu Chief Resident Magistrate Texious Masoamphambe sentenced the convicts to one-month imprisonment on criminal trespass and three months imprisonment for conducting reconnaissance.

But Masoamphambe suspended the sentences "for six months" and that the Tanzanians will not be jailed.

"The [Tanzania spies] are not to commit any crime in the stated period [of suspended sentence]," said Masoamphambe in his sentencing ruling.

Masoamphambe said the Tanzanians had shown remorse after conviction and have been in custody since they were arrested on December 20 last year around Kayuni Village in Karonga.

The Tanzanians include Walasa Mwasangu, 30, Binto Materinus, 32, Ashura Yasiri, 63, Christian Msoli, 38, Layinali Kumba, 47, Maliyu Mkobe, Gilbert Mahumdi, 32, and Martin Jodomusole, 25.

Meanwhile, the court has ordered Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal security to give removal directions of the Tanzanians so that they are returned him.