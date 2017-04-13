Machinga — A buffalo believed to have escaped from Liwonde National Park on Wednesday killed a man in Machinga, the Malawi News Agency (MANA) has learnt.

Confirming the incident in an interview Thursday, Machinga Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Constable, Davie Sulumba identified the deceased as 44 year old Stewart Mapanga.

"The buffalo charged on Mapanga as he was working in his garden at Matchina Village, Traditional Authority Chikweo," said Sulumba.

According to the PRO, Mapanga sustained injuries in his stomach and was pronounced dead upon arrival at Chikweo Health Center where medical examinations indicated that he died after severe blood loss.

After the incident, villagers mounted a search for the stray buffalo until they found it and killed it. The villagers then scrambled for its meat.