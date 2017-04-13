13 April 2017

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Buffalo Kills Man in Machinga

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Evance Chisiano

Machinga — A buffalo believed to have escaped from Liwonde National Park on Wednesday killed a man in Machinga, the Malawi News Agency (MANA) has learnt.

Confirming the incident in an interview Thursday, Machinga Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Constable, Davie Sulumba identified the deceased as 44 year old Stewart Mapanga.

"The buffalo charged on Mapanga as he was working in his garden at Matchina Village, Traditional Authority Chikweo," said Sulumba.

According to the PRO, Mapanga sustained injuries in his stomach and was pronounced dead upon arrival at Chikweo Health Center where medical examinations indicated that he died after severe blood loss.

After the incident, villagers mounted a search for the stray buffalo until they found it and killed it. The villagers then scrambled for its meat.

Malawi

Tanzania 'Spies' Get Suspended Sentence

Eight Tanzanian nationals convicted early this month to a charge of criminal trespass of spying on Kayerekera Uranium… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.