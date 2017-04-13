13 April 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Flames Struggle to Beat Nchalo in Friendly

Tagged:

Related Topics

Malawi national football team, the Flames, struggled to beat second tier league outfit Nchalo United 3-1 in a friendly match played at Kalulu Stadium on Tuesday.

The Flames struggled in the first half to overcome the hosts but managed to pull through with goals from former South Africa based professional Robin Ngalande, Manase Chiyesa and his Kamuzu Barracks teammate Kelvin Haganda.

Assistant coach Gerald Phiri down played the result saying the players were adapting to a new style from newly recruited expatriate coach Ronny Van Geneugden.

Phiri said they were trying different combinations while exposing the players to hot climatic conditions awaiting them in the island nation of Madagascar.

"We really struggled especially in the first but we were not interested in the results but rather the coordination as they were not used to the system by the new coach," he said.

"We also wanted them to have a feel of the hot weather as Madagascar is very hot," he said.

Nchalo United coach Mabvuto Lungu said they were humbled to have played the senior national team. He said the game had motivated the players to have a feel of top level football.

Malawi

Tanzania 'Spies' Get Suspended Sentence

Eight Tanzanian nationals convicted early this month to a charge of criminal trespass of spying on Kayerekera Uranium… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.