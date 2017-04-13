Malawi: Flames Struggle to Beat Nchalo in Friendly

Malawi national football team, the Flames, struggled to beat second tier league outfit Nchalo United 3-1 in a friendly match played at Kalulu Stadium on Tuesday.

The Flames struggled in the first half to overcome the hosts but managed to pull through with goals from former South Africa based professional Robin Ngalande, Manase Chiyesa and his Kamuzu Barracks teammate Kelvin Haganda.

Assistant coach Gerald Phiri down played the result saying the players were adapting to a new style from newly recruited expatriate coach Ronny Van Geneugden.

Phiri said they were trying different combinations while exposing the players to hot climatic conditions awaiting them in the island nation of Madagascar.

"We really struggled especially in the first but we were not interested in the results but rather the coordination as they were not used to the system by the new coach," he said.

"We also wanted them to have a feel of the hot weather as Madagascar is very hot," he said.

Nchalo United coach Mabvuto Lungu said they were humbled to have played the senior national team. He said the game had motivated the players to have a feel of top level football.