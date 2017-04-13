Liberia: Two Gbarnga Prison Escapees Rearrested

Police in Gbarnga, Bong County have rearrested two of the 21 inmates who recently broke jail and escaped the Gbarnga Central Prison facility. Bong County Police Commander Col. Fredrick Neppay made the disclosure surrounding the rearrest of the inmates on Tuesday, 11 April.

Following the rearrest on Tuesday, the NewDawn's Bong County correspondent says Col. Neppay remarked that the major concern of police and the entire citizenry of the county' is the re-arrest of inmates that have escaped.

21 inmates recently broke a portion of the jail cell at the Gbarnga Central Prison and immediately escaped to separate locations. Our correspondent says the incident occurred when about 50 inmates were brought out of their primary cells for sun bath.

Col. Nappay told journalists that the re-arrest of the two escapees results from a tipoff to police. The Bong County Police Commander is meanwhile calling on concerned citizens of the County to continue to hint the police when strange individuals are suspected in their respective communities.

He says the Police alone cannot do all in the reduction of crimes across the County, noting that it takes the collective efforts of all citizens. One of the two inmates rearrested in person of Abu Kerkulah has narrated circumstances that led to their action of breaking the jail cell to seek refuge and aid elsewhere. He appealed to the government of Liberia to have them released from the Prisoners.