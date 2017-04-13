Liberia: Police Campaign Against Violence

Police authorities in Monrovia say the Liberia National Police or LNP has been undertaking a "Yes to Peace, No to Violence" campaign in various counties here, educating citizens on how to run campaign for the October representatives and presidential elections, in an effort to end violence.

The Spokesman of of police, Deputy Commissioner of Police Sam Collins told a local radio station on Wednesday, 12 April that Police Inspector General Col. Gregory Coleman and his team have been on the campaign since the beginning of the year.

He named Grand Bassa, Margibi, River Cess, Grand Cape Mount, Bomi and Gbarpolu as counties that the LNP campaign has reached so far, and announced further that "Yes to Peace, No to Violence campaign will be extended to Bong and Nimba Counties on 13 April.

DCP Collins says in the first set of counties that they have visited, citizens turned out in their numbers while the Police Chief educates them on the effect of violence in the country and how the country can have peaceful campaign and elections.

"We take the upcoming elections very serious", Mr. Collins says, adding that the police have a major role to play in ensuring the security of the country. He says the citizens' inputs are very necessary too in working to maintain a peaceful society.

In the peace campaign exercise, Mr. Collins says town hall meetings have been held around the country, soliciting citizens' views surrounding the upcoming elections. Upon return to the LNP Headquarters in Monrovia, he says the views solicited are put in the LNP plans to work with, as a way of ensuring that Liberia remains a stable state during campaign and elections periods.