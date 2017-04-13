13 April 2017

The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Liberia: Govt. Launches National Quality Award

The Government of Liberia through the Ministry of Commerce and Industry has launched the inaugural edition of the National Quality Award, which aims to encourage business entities to prioritize quality products that will meet global market standards.

Speaking at the launch recently in Monrovia, Commerce Minister, Axel Addy, says the award is another clear indication that Government is committed to addressing problems associated with poor quality products on the market.

He says the National Quality Award will serve as a promotion tool by encouraging business owners to prioritize quality, which will boost market value as well as give them added advantage to export their products easily on the international market.

"The goal of this award is to promote and review excellence in organizational performance through quality awareness, and understanding the requirements of quality excellence for product. In addition, we know that quality is particularly a matter of public health and consumer protection, and a basis for business sustainability", says Minister Addy, and continues, "The benefits of this award cannot be over-emphasized; therefore, it is my ardent hope that local business owners will take advantage of this great opportunity to align with best management practice in accordance with international standards that will create the environment wherein they can compete at regional as well as international levels."

He says interested business institutions and entrepreneurs may pick up application forms from the Commerce Ministry to benefit from this unique opportunity that recognizes their efforts towards achieving quality.

The Minister explains that the competition is open to all legally registered companies, local manufactures and businesses operating within the commerce of Liberia. "Interested companies and businesses are encouraged to apply in any one of the four categories: bronze, silver, gold and diamond," he adds.

According to him, winner from the diamond category will have an opportunity to participate in the ECOWAS Quality Award slated for this year. Meanwhile, Minister Addy has disclosed that the ministry has put in place required structure for organizing the awards in accordance with ECOWAS' rules and regulation, which include formation of an organizing committee, technical secretarial, a jury and auditors.

