Liberia: NEC Debunks Media Reports

The National Elections Commission says its attention has been drawn to series of newspaper publications in which it is alleged that its Chairman Cllr. Jerome G. Korkoya holds passports from two different countries.

In a press release issued on Wednesday in Monrovia, the Commission says Chairman Korkoya confirms that he is a Liberian Citizen. The release continues that Cllr. Korkoya says the ongoing smear campaign is false, misleading, and an attempt to distract the Commission from carrying out its Constitutional mandate of conducting free, fair, and transparent elections.

"The NEC Chairman assures the public that the NEC is committed to ensuring that Electoral Democracy under his watch is protected", the release reads. Meanwhile, Cllr. Korkoya is called on the public to support the NEC achieves its mandate of delivering credible elections in 2017, and the Commission itself assures the people of Liberia and stakeholders and partners of its commitment to scrupulously uphold the Constitution, Elections and other statutory laws, including the Code of Conduct for public officials.