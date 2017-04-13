Mzimba — Limbikira Foundation, an organization which advocates for youth empowerment in Mzimba says it has embarked on an initiative to track down child labour in schools and homes, a malpractice which hinders children performance in education.

Executive Director for the organization, Abdul Ali, made the remarks on Tuesday on the sidelines of sporting activities organized by the organization at Davy Primary school as one way of keeping the youth busy after school.

Ali said despite all efforts by government and other organizations, some parents do not encourage their children to go to school and they opt giving them household chores which sometimes are beyond age.

He said a recent research by the organization revealed that a lot of youth do not excel in their education because they are given huge labour either in homes and school hence they fail to concentrate in class.

Ali said; "We have received about 15 cases of child labour in households surrounding Mzimba boma. Some of these children have failed to perform because they are always tired and cannot concentrate in class.

Ali further said apart from tracking child labour in various homes and schools at the Boma, the organization also carries out sporting activities to the youths, to ensure their talents are exposed.

Commenting on the initiative, Sarah O'Gorman said most of the youths in the district lack platform to showcase their valuable skills hence the organization's initiative to create an opportunity for the youth to develop themselves.

O'Gorman said the sporting activities is one positive aspect for youth to organize and take ownership of an event which encourages local schools to join together and celebrate untapped talent.

O'Gorman said; "we have many plans for the youth in which will work with schools and youth organizations to nourish child development and empower young people on a larger scale."