Photo: The Herald

Former Zanu-PF official Acie Lumumba (file photo).

FORMER Zanu PF youth activist William Gerald Mutumanje, better known as Acie Lumumba, was Wednesday arrested by plain clothes police officers soon after appearing at the Harare magistrates' court over a different matter.

Reports said the former youth empowerment proponent was being sought for violating his routine remand conditions.

A post on his Facebook also claimed police were following up on warrants of arrest issued against the now opposition VIVA Zimbabwe leader.

"Fellow Zimbabweans, as we were leaving court today (Wednesday) Acie Lumumba was arrested by 5 men in civic clothing. We are with him now at Southerton Police where the police claim they have multiple arrest warrants for him," read the message which was also accompanied by a still image of the youthful politician seated with cuffs on hands.

Lumumba hit newspaper headlines last year when he insulted President Robert Mugabe using the "F" word during one of his press conferences.

He was arrested for the offence and was later to be arrested again this time for allegedly forging a registration book for his mother's vehicle, a Toyota Ipsum.

The former StaFM presenter however had his warrants of arrest cancelled by Harare magistrate Barbra Chimboza before his latest arrest.

He had also requested to have his passport back temporarily.

Lumumba was remanded to June 12 this year pending the Constitutional Court's determination on the Mugabe insult case.

The Harare businessman had applied for his case to be referred to ConCourt arguing his arrest was unlawful as he only expressed his disapproval of the 93-year-old Zimbabwean leader through his use of the "F" word.

The defiant politician once shocked court gallery after he repeated the "F" word.

Lumumba told court he had the right to utter such words against Mugabe as they were both presidents of competing political parties who could exchange insults in their political spaces.

He was adamant his former Zanu PF boss should understand that it's only about politics.

"If calling him out is an insult, I then believe the President has been f**ing us for the past 36 years, so f*** you back, this is just an expression," he had said.

Lumumba is being represented in his Mugabe insult case by Harare lawyer David Hofisi.