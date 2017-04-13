Liberia: Good Music for a Double Holiday

There is truly a time for everything under the sun. And so it will be as God has ordained it, that Friday April 14, 2017 marks the extraordinary convergence of an ecumenical holiday, Good Friday and the Liberian national holiday, Fast and Prayer Day - a double dose of prayerful intercession for Mama Liberia, all at once. And what better way to observe the double holiday than an evening of soul-stirring music in concert by the Liberia National Academy of Music (LINAM)?

If you are already feeling it, say AMEN! The concert will feature spiritual music in a variety of genres - classical, jazz and Liberian traditional sounds, including a number of original songs composed and arranged by LINAM. The Liberia Primer Choral Society, a group within the academy, will perform most, with special performances from Dr. Togba-Nah Tipoteh and others.

In a press release, the Academy's Executive Director, William K. Bobbroh III, said this upcoming peace concert will help people change their attitudes from violence to non-violence during the 2017 elections.

"The concert is free," Bobbroh said. "The only thing required is that people should come with good behaviors. However, we will accept donations from attendees to help in making music that contributes to Liberia's hard-earned peace."

Since its founding in 2013, the Liberia National Academy of Music has hosted several high-profile concerts, which ended on a good note. The LINAM aims to provide musical training to Liberians and foreigners who dream of becoming musicians.

The LINAM Grand Peace Concert will be held on Friday, April 14, at the S. Trowen Nagbe United Methodist Church on 13 Street, Sinkor, Monrovia. The event will begin at 5:30 p.m., so all are asked to be on time. For additional information, please contact 0777563121 and 0886563121.