Liberia: Music Jamboree in Support of Weah's Presidential Bid

A group of home-based and Diaspora musicians have organized themselves under the banner "Musicians United for Weah's Presidency 2017" to support and encourage Liberians to see Sen. George M. Weah as a suitable candidate to succeed President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf in 2018.

Martin K. Harris alias Yokee Bleek, who spoke to newsmen in Monrovia yesterday, said their decision is based on the fact that Senator Weah has always stood for them in times of "dire need."

Bleek said that to ensure that their objective is achieved the group will be launching a musical jamboree on April 15 to showcase their talents and educate Liberians on why they think Mr. Weah represents their best interest.

He disclosed that the group is comprised of Liberian musicians from across the world alongside their compatriots residing in Liberia. "This program is being organized by a group of musicians in collaboration with the National Youth League of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC). We have come together to plan a great jamboree with some of the best artists in Liberia including Luckay Buckay, Harrison Toe, Chill Out from Senegal, Real Nigga, Jon Brick, Bookie, Clarence Toe alias Dr. C, and Onesimus Barchue alias DJ Wadach," he added.

Yokee Bleek said after the April 15 jamboree, the group of musicians will remain engaged with the party's youth league on every activity during the elections period.

For his part, Luckay Buckay added that for too long musicians and other artists have been relegated to the backburner of national policy decisions and it is time for someone who believes in their contribution to society to be at helm.

"This program is intended to rally support for the candidate of our choice, George Weah, because he has been doing a lot for us," the famous colloquial rapper said.

He added: "Music has always been overlooked in Liberia. Our intellectual rights are violated and Weah has been there. A George Weah presidency will change the music industry in a positive way because he s a musician himself."

In response to the musicians' planned event, CDC Youth League chairman Jefferson Koijee said the party is pleased with their decision to rally support for Sen. Weah's presidential bid in the October polls.

"The CDC realizes the importance of musicians in sending positive messages out to the people in order to enhance peace and reconciliation. They are a very significant instrument through which many peace and life changing messages are promulgated," Koijee said.

The CDC youth leader said that the group will also present an award to Senator Weah during the jamboree for his meaningful contributions to the music industry, adding that others Liberians will also receive awards from the group.