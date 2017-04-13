13 April 2017

Uganda: Kenya Edge Out Uganda, Face Zambia in Semis

By Larry Ngala

Kitwe — Kenya advanced to the semi-finals of this year's Africa Region 5 Golf Championship after beating Uganda 2-1 at the par 72 Nkana Golf Club on Thursday.

The foursome pair of John Karichu and Alfred Nandwa beat Uganda's Becca Mwanja and Dennis Asaba 3-2 while in the singles, Samuel Njoroge produced an impressive performance, beating Uganda Open champion Ronald Otile 7-6.

However, Edwin Mudanyi lost to Daniel Baguma 2-up in a match that went all the way to the 18th hole.

Kenya qualified for the semi-finals where they were meeting hosts Zambia at the time of writing as defending champions South Africa beat weak Botswana to book the first semi-final clash against Zimbabwe.

Speaking after the morning round, Kenya's coach John Liefland said he was happy with his team's performance and was looking forward to advance to the final.

"Making it to the final will be great and I believe it is possible as the players seem fired up and ready to go," he said.

For the losing teams, Botswana was drawn against Swaziland while Uganda was playing Namibia.

In the B division where the format is Strokeplay, South Africa's B team player Franklin Manchest shot level par 72 for 145 as Zambia's Sydney Wemba was a distant second on 80 and 79.

