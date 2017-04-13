13 April 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Boxing - Former Champion Detects Deficiencies, Foresees Difficulties in Regional Tourney

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — Technical deficiencies and low form of some athletes were mentioned as the main difficulties to be tackled by the National Boxing Team ahead of their participation in the Zone 4 regional tournament, set to happen from 26 April to 01 May in Lubango City, southern Huila Province.

Making an evaluation of the Angolan team, the former SADC champion, the Angolan boxer Simão Muanda, said last Wednesday to ANGOP that the current level of the team is worrying and that casts doubt on the type of performance or competitiveness the national team can put up against the region's opponents.

"I witnessed the national team's performance at the final of the qualification tournament and noticed some technical and competitive shortcomings, which have left me worried. (...) Like this it is difficult to aim at winning the competition", said the boxer.

Simão Muanda also touched on the need for there to be more investment in heavier categories and renewal of the national team, so that the country can achieve better results in the future, among other aspects.

The Zone 4 Tournament will be disputed by twelve countries of the SADC region.

Angola

Three Tons of Gold Illegally Exported

At least three tons of gold are illegally exploited and exported per year from Angola to regions such as Tanzania,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.