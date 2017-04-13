Angola: Boxing - Former Champion Detects Deficiencies, Foresees Difficulties in Regional Tourney

Luanda — Technical deficiencies and low form of some athletes were mentioned as the main difficulties to be tackled by the National Boxing Team ahead of their participation in the Zone 4 regional tournament, set to happen from 26 April to 01 May in Lubango City, southern Huila Province.

Making an evaluation of the Angolan team, the former SADC champion, the Angolan boxer Simão Muanda, said last Wednesday to ANGOP that the current level of the team is worrying and that casts doubt on the type of performance or competitiveness the national team can put up against the region's opponents.

"I witnessed the national team's performance at the final of the qualification tournament and noticed some technical and competitive shortcomings, which have left me worried. (...) Like this it is difficult to aim at winning the competition", said the boxer.

Simão Muanda also touched on the need for there to be more investment in heavier categories and renewal of the national team, so that the country can achieve better results in the future, among other aspects.

The Zone 4 Tournament will be disputed by twelve countries of the SADC region.