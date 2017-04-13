Angola: Football - Asa Coach Pressured to Win Four Consecutive Games, Risks Dismissal

Luanda — After his team's 0-2 defeat last weekend to Progresso da Lunda Sul, the coach of Atlético Sport Aviação (ASA), João Machado, is now in a delicate situation, to the point that he needs to win the next four consecutive games or run the risk of being dismissed.

According to the chairman of ASA, Elias José, on an interview to ANGOP, this decision was reached after a meeting of the club's board, following a series of bad results of the football team since the start of the first division National Football Championship (also dubbed Girabola Zap 2017).

"We, the board of the club, have decided to give the coach an opportunity, so that he can improve the bad results of the team. If he does not manage to comply with the demands made by the board, he will have to be dismissed immediately", Elias José asserted.

João Machado has signed a one-football-season contract with ASA's board, with the option of renewing it for one more season.

Atlético Sport Aviação (ASA), who have no win yet, are currently in the last position of the Girabola Zap standing, with five points that result from five draws.

Last weekend was disputed the championship's ninth round (ASA have one postponed game yet to be played).