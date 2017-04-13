13 April 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Ende to Readjust Power Bill Over Restrictions

Luanda — The National Electricity Distribution Company (ENDE) will adopt a set of measures aimed at readjusting the real customers' electricity consumption resulting from restrictions to energy supply, Angop learnt on Wednesday.

According to a press note from the said public company that reached Angop, the referrd measures are due to be implemented as from April.

In the light of the current restrictions of energy recorded in Luanda, due to the Laúca dam reservoir filling at Kwanza River, ENDE apologies for the constraints caused by it, calling for people's full understanding.

