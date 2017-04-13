Angola: Electoral Commission Prepares to Have Access to File On Registered Voters

Luanda — The provisional version of the Computer File on Citizens Registered to Vote (FICIM) is to be handed to the National Electoral Commission (CNE) next week, informed last Wednesday the secretary of State for Institutional Matters of the Territory Administration Ministry, Adão de Almeida.

The FICIM is an electronic document that contains the electoral data of all the citizens who registered or re-registered themselves to vote in August this year, during the process that ran from 25 August 2016 to 31 May 2017.

The handover of the FICIM to the CNE will enable this body to know its exact content and commence its operations relating to the 2017 general elections, since at this stage it starts legally to take over from the Territory Administration Ministry which conducted the voter registration process.

The secretary of State for Institutional Matters of the Territory Administration Ministry, Adão de Almeida spoke to the press in the end of the Third Ordinary Session of the Cabinet Council.

According to Adão de Almeida, the initial version of the FICIM that is to be handed over to the CNE is provisional for two reasons.

The first reason, he said, is the fact that the Territory Administration Ministry is still on the operation of checking possible cases of double registration.

The second reason has a legal character, he said, explaining that according to the law the data in the FICIM are definitive and unalterable only after fifteen days following the summoning of the polls by the Head of State, which has not yet happened.

He then clarified that the FICIM can only contain data of the potential voters that will be 18 years of age (and older) in the election day. "Only after that will the data be definitive", said the source.

As regards the intervention of the political parties in the whole process, Adão de Almeida reaffirmed that it is based on supervision of the electoral registration process by their own monitors, which has happened.

He then stressed that it will be up to the National Electoral Commission (CNE) to prepare the next steps of the electoral process.

"It is not agreed, nor is there a legal precept, and we do not think it is appropriate, that the file (FICIM) should be handed to any other institution. We are dealing with citizens' data", emphasised Adão de Almeida, in face of recurrent requests from opposition parties for an auditing to be conducted by an independent body on the FICIM.

Meanwhile, the Territory Administration Ministry will also present, next week, the assessment report on the electoral registration to the CNE.

As regards this assessment report, Adão de Almeida disclosed that the total amount of registered voters is of nine million, four hundred and fifty-nine thousand and one hundred and twenty-two citizens (that is just over 9.4 million potential voters).