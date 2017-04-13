South Africa: Gauteng Teens Reign Supreme in SA Swimming Meet

"Our transformation will be built through economic participation, partnerships and mobilisation of all our capacities."… Read more »

Johannesburg — GAUTENG is dominating the National South African Schools Championships swimming action at the Polokwane Town Swimming Pool in Limpopo. At the close of proceedings on Wednesday, the Province of Champions had secured a total 126 medals (63 gold, 38 silver and 25 bronze), while KZN Aquatics came a distant second with 88 medals (32 gold, 28 silver and 28 bronze), and the Free State schools third with 31 medals (10 gold, 10 silver and 11 bronze). The fast 50m freestyle event lived up to expectations when Gauteng's Willem Roos (12) romped to victory in 24,42 seconds. 12-year-old Elijah Dredge, also from Gauteng, claimed victory in the 200m backstroke event in 2 min 36 sec, 52 millisec. Fellow Gauteng sensations,Benke Grobler (also aged 12) and Michael Deans (16) finished first in their 200m breaststroke heats. Pierre Dellieu bagged his third gold medal of the competition in the S14-15 50m butterfly in 26.86. The 2017 National SA Schools Swimming Championships, which is organised by Sport and Recreation South Africa, in partnership with the Department of Basic Education, Swimming South Africa and National Schools Aquatics, will conclude on Friday.

