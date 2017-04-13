Luanda — At least three tons of gold are illegally exploited and exported per year from Angola to regions such as Tanzania, Emirates Arab United and other countries.

This was said to the press by the CEO of the Gold Regulatory Agency, Moisés David, on the fringes of roundtable on Gold Market Operation.

He said the situation of the gold is worrying and strategies are been outlined in order to get more data and the respective regions mostly hit by this illegal activity.

He also explained that the illegal gold activities are currently taking place with most frequency in the province of Cabinda, despite reports of the existence of illegal exploitation practices in Cuanza Norte, Huíla and other regions of the country.