Angola: Namibe - Second Phase of Namibe Port Rehabilitation Works to Start This Year

Moçâmedes — The Japanese ambassador to Angola, Hinori Sawada, announced on Wednesday in Namibe city, the start in the coming months of the second phase of the rehabilitation and modernization works of Namibe Port, in an investment averaged in amount of USD 20 million.

The diplomat, who was speaking at the end of a visit he paid to Namibe province, said that the second phase of the rehabilitation of the referred port will consist of its expansion in deepwater and the construction and repair of more than 240 meters of dock.

According to the source, the modernization of the port aims at meeting the demand of the customers in general and businesspeople in particular, as way to assert itself as the biggest port infrastructure in the southern region of Angola.

The Japanese diplomat added that his government intends to support the agricultural projects of the region, having announced the construction of a training centre for the processing of agricultural products in Moçâmedes municipality.

On the occasion, the Namibe deputy governor for Economic Affairs, Alcides Gomes Cabral, stated that Namibe Port plays a key role in the national economic diversification process and the rehabilitation of this infrastructure will enable greater operation and mooring on it of big-sized vessels.