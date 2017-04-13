Somalia: India Thanks Somalia for Rescuing Crew From Pirates

India on Wednesday thanked Somalia for rescuing 10 Indians working as crew on a commercial vessel hijacked by pirates.

"I am happy to inform that 10 Indian nationals working as crew on MV AL Kausar which was hijacked by pirates have been rescued," External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj tweeted.

Swaraj also thanked India's High Commissioner in Kenya Suchitra Durai for her efforts in securing the release of the Indians.

Somalia security forces today freed eight Indian sailors who had been taken ashore by pirates after they were chased off the hijacked Indian ship earlier this week.

Pirates stormed the "Al Kausar" ship off the Indian Ocean coast near Yemen on March 31, holding the 10-man crew hostage.

Somali security forces liberated the vessel on Monday, rescuing two Indian crew members, but the pirates were able to escape with the rest of the hostages.