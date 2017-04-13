Somalia: EU Consider Death Penalty in Puntland 'Inhuman'

The EU Delegation regrets the execution of five suspected Al Shabab members by the Puntland authorities on Saturday 8th April 2017.

While the EU condemns in the strongest terms all acts of terror and supports the application of robust sentences that follow due process, the EU also opposes on principle the death penalty in all circumstances.

The European Union considers the death penalty to be a cruel and inhuman punishment, which fails to provide deterrence to criminal behaviour and represents an unacceptable denial of human dignity and integrity.

Any miscarriage of justice - which can occur in any legal system - is irreversible. The EU also notes with growing concern the recurrent use of military courts in Somalia.

The EU Delegation calls upon the authorities of Puntland and the Federal Government of Somalia to instate a moratorium on the death penalty and to ensure that civilians are tried before civilian courts.

The EU is committed to strengthening the Somali judicial system and the promotion of rule of law and justice for the Somali citizens.

We look forward to supporting the Somali authorities in adopting legislation to abolish the use of the death penalty.