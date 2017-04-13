Central Africa: Fire, Storms Sink CAR Deeper Into Crisis

At least three tons of gold are illegally exploited and exported per year from Angola to regions such as Tanzania,… Read more »

Kinshasa — A combination of storms and fire outbreaks have claimed four lives, injured scores and left about 5 000 civilians homeless in the strife-torn Central African Republic (CAR). In the most tragic event, a storm has struck Batangafo killing the four people and causing extensive damage to schools, administrative buildings and several houses. The displaced site of Batangafo is located in an area exposed to inclement weather, leaving the displaced people facing extreme conditions of survival. In another disaster, an involuntary fire at a United Nations base in the Central African country has left 4 987 people homeless, including 2 000 that were unable to save any of their belongings. The fire resulted in slight movements from the site to the city districts as well as to the alternative site of Lazare. Meanwhile, the UN Mission in CAR (UNMISCA) expressed dismay at the aggression against its officials in the performance of their duties. This follows the injury of one of its workers after her team went to the village of Bornou to investigate the death of an individual. The UNMISCA convoy was targeted by demonstrators who threw stones and broke windows of vehicles. "Investigations are under way to identify the perpetrator(s) of this unacceptable act," said UNMISCA spokesperson, Vladimir Monteiro. UN aid workers have come under severe attacks from militants in the CAR, resulting in the death of scores of humanitarians. Monteiro warned the radicals they were subject to prosecution by the Central African and International Courts.

