Somalia: Terrorists Deny Somalis Access to Food Aid

Mogadishu — THOUSANDS of Somalians displaced by drought are at risk of starvation as Al-Shabaab terrorists block routes to make some places inaccessible to humanitarian workers. A majority of the 150 000 are displaced southwest of the East African country where more than 6 million people are in dire need of humanitarian assistance. President Sharif Hassan Sheikh Adan of the South West State expressed concern at the action by the Islamic militant sect members worsening the problems faced by people displaced in the region. He urged the federal government forces and the African Union Mission in Somalia to help open up supply routes blocked by Al-Shabaab to enable people affected by drought to access humanitarian aid. Alongside the South West, Jubbaland is the other state worst affected by the worst drought in decades. Jubbaland State's Deputy Minister of Interior, Abdirahmam Mohamed Hussein, said the state government and United Nations officials had agreed to speed up their collective response to the growing numbers of people affected by drought. UN Humanitarian Coordinator, Peter de Clercq, who led a delegation to the two states, pledged the organisation's commitment work with local governments o fight the drought and prevent famine. "This will ensure people get the type of assistance they deserve," said de Clerq. Apart from drought and disease, Somalia is suffering years of terror attacks by the Al-Shabaab.

