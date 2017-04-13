Africa: Frost & Sullivan Recognizes PWB With the 2017 Malaysia Facilities Management Competitive Strategy Innovation & Leadership Award

press release

Kuala Lumpur — Frost & Sullivan has recognized PWB (M) Sdn Bhd, part of the OCS group, with the 2017 Malaysia Facilities Management Competitive Strategy Innovation & Leadership award.

The award was presented to PWB at the 13th annual Frost & Sullivan Malaysia Excellence Awards at Hilton Kuala Lumpur on April 13.

"2016 saw PWB shifting towards an integrated management approach in the facilities management market. With a competitive advantage through sustainable management, the company has been successful in moving away from the perception of being single service provider," said Ms. Janice Wung, Industry Analyst, Energy & Environment Practice, Asia-Pacific at Frost & Sullivan.

She added that PWB operates in high-value sectors, utilizing its "Front-of-House" team approach with a complete focus on quality standards across service delivery.

Ms. Wung also said that with PWB's high priority on quality, compliance and safety requirements, the company is able to enjoy a strong brand image in high-value sectors, building up an impressive portfolio of MNC clientele. "Its priority on quality and compliance has empowered PWB to implement sustainable and cost effective management that matches well with its targeted clients' needs. As a result, the company reaped an average of 20% high revenue growth annually from 2012-2015," she added.

She also said that PWB has proven to be a competitive player in the market with its continuous growth. Service propositions in the FM market are expected to be innovative in the future with key contributions from leading market disruptors such as PWB, she noted.

"We are proud to be recognized with the 2017 Frost & Sullivan Malaysia Facilities Management Competitive Strategy Innovation & Leadership award. This is an endorsement that we are on the right track in providing our customers with reliable and efficient services," said Mr. Kevin Quinn, Country Director at PWB.

The Malaysia Excellence Awards aims to recognize Malaysian companies for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis and extensive secondary research in order to identify best practices.

About PWB

PWB (M) Sdn Bhd was established in 1989 and today is one of the major players in Malaysia providing facilities management solutions. At PWB, we offer a comprehensive range of facilities solutions which include cleaning services, catering, landscaping, washroom hygiene, pest management, security services, mechanical and electrical services and building maintenance.

PWB by being part of the OCS Group in 2012, work in partnership with clients, designing bespoke facilities solutions to fit their needs and requirements. At PWB, we take care of our clients' assets, offering everything from single service to total facilities management and support a wide range of organizations across a range of sectors - from international business to leading blue chips companies and public sector.

With 28 years of a successful track record, coupled with adoption of global standard best practices from OCS Group, we are now able to apply proven and innovative methodologies to deliver bespoke solutions to all your facilities needs in Malaysia nationwide.

