Gambian Cyclist Poised to Make Difference

Salieu Jammeh, a Gambian-born cyclist, is set to make history by biking from Morroco to The Gambia.

The young cyclist, who has already taken biking as a career, has toured the whole of Gambia and southern Senegal, cycling with an interest of promoting biking in the sub-region.

Currently, being one of the most recognized and outstanding bikers in The Gambia, the youngster intents to embark on this activity with his Dutch mentor, Nic van der Riet, to raise fund and support school going children in the country.

In an interview with The Observer Sports, Salieu explained that this activity is starting in Pamplona, Spain by his mentor in September 2017, who would pedal to Morocco and meet him there to bike with him Banjul. "This is a mega project that is expected to make history and I am so excited to be part of it, as it is geared towards the advancement and development of education in The Gambia," he said.

According to him, this activity will expand his network and experience in biking, noting that it would inspire other Gambian bikers to extend their biking activities beyond. "Previously, I was going to bike 350km with Nic in The Gambia, but unfortunately the activity didn't go through due to some circumstances."

He thanked all his friends, especially Nic van der Riet for being supportive in achieving his goals as a biker.

Nic van der Riet, a Dutch cyclist and Salieu's mentor, said it is going to be a dream come through, to bike with Salieu from Morroco to Gambia. "I want him to learn new things about long distance biking, and I am optimistic that this activity will enable him to develop himself more. He is wise, intelligent, experienced, friendly and energetic and I believe all these qualities of his will be helpful to achieve our dreams in this project," he stated.

He added that this project was to raise fund to support education in The Gambia. "As a retired teacher in Holland, I know the significance of education and that's why I have always been supporting it in The Gambia", he noted.