Cameroon: Rationalise Redeployment!

opinion

Effectively managing human resources in Cameroon's civil service is a perennial problem government has been grappling with for long now. In spite of concerted efforts in place, demonstrated through the drafting of policies and drawing up of programmes, the problem of redeploying personnel to where they are needed remains a difficult equation to solve. Many yearn for a "place in the sun", as they consider the civil service here by virtue of job security and salary stability, sometimes publicly pledging to 'work anywhere.' But once on the field, all gymnastics come into play to either avoid or hold unto one area or the other. And the teaching corps seems to be the hardest hit by this growing but disturbing phenomenon. While different teacher training institutions continually graduate instructors for the numerous schools being created in the country, classrooms increasingly run dry of the very teachers. Since such schools are among the few institutions whose products are absorbed directly into the public service, those with a mad rush for civil service jobs easily use teaching as a pretext to achieve their goals. After all, migrating to other sectors of the civil service where they feel their desires could be met, is not a difficult exercise! It becomes worse when the love for profession is not there. The realities of the country's civil service are such that even some committed teachers are taken out of the classroom to do administrative work elsewhere. In either of the cases, someone somewhere suffers. Regrettably, the current zigzag movement of teachers deprives young Cameroonians - leaders of tomorrow, of the opportunity to adequately acquire knowledge which is power for sustainable living. Sacrificing their intellectual build-up on the altar of sometimes selfish individual gains is synonymous with compromising the future, not only for them, but for the country as well. This is unconceivable! That Senators got disturbed with the present scenario to a point of summoning the Minister of Secondary Education during the question and answer session at the Senate on Monday April 10, 2017 was but logical. Even as all and sundry await to see the outcome of the measures outlined by the Minister, it wouldn't be over demanding on government to rationalise the redeployment of teachers and other State functionaries. It pays to have a scale of preference on which deployment is made so as to avoid crippling an important but challenging sector as education. Areas of need should be sampled and competent people allowed to serve there. Even as equality would be hard to find in a setup where all don't have the same qualification and don't do the same thing, ensuring that the work environment is at least conducive and the working conditions continually improved upon wherever one finds himself, may to some extent limit the incessant human resource mobility in the teaching field.