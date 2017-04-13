Cameroon: Anglophone Crisis - SDF MPs Prescribe Sustained Dialogue

The parliamentarians are calling for unconditional release of those arrested and the restoration of internet in the two regions for meaningful dialogue to begin.

Members of the National Assembly of the Social Democratic Front (SDF) have urged government to pursue dialogue as a way forward to end the protracted crisis rocking the North West and South West Regions since November last year. The SDF Parliamentary Group in the National Assembly on April 10, 2017 granted a press briefing in Yaounde during which they called on the government to release all those arrested in the two regions during the crisis, restoration of internet facility in the Anglophone regions, put an end to what they described as "wanton arrests as well as demilitarised the North West and South West Regions". These, according to the SDF parliamentarians, will pave the way for genuine and meaningful dialogue. In a statement read in English by Hon Joseph Mbah Ndam who is also Vice President of the National Assembly and in French by Hon. Jean Michel Nintcheu, the opposition MPs implored the Head of State to announce modalities for the holding of a Constitutional conference that will determine the form of the State best suited for the two systems. The MPs also condemned "the issuance of an arrest warrant for Hon Joseph Wirba, MP for Jakiri by the Delegate General for National Security in flagrant violation of the laws". While stating that the matter has been tabled to the Speaker of the National Assembly for action, the MPs stated that the academic year in the two English speaking regions could still be saved if their recommendations are taken into account.