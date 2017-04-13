Cameroon: Lack of Teachers - Realities of the Administration

The irrational redeployment of State workers has resulted in putting "square pegs in round holes."

It was certainly not by chance that the Minister of Secondary Education last Monday April 10 told the Senate the truth about what is happening in his sector of education. The problem is real, serious and having far reaching repercussions on the country's educational system. Jean Ernest Ngalle Bibehe was responding to the question of Senator Alioum Alhadji Hamadou of the Far North Region who expressed indignation at the serious shortage of teachers in his constituency. According to the Minister, the problem of insufficient teachers does not only affect the Far North Region. In effect, the region occupies third position after the Centre and West. In all, taking into consideration all the scientific and technical disciplines, it would be necessary to employ at least 48,000 more teachers in order to respond to present needs of the country. As if that were not all, the redeployment of the available teachers on the field is to say the least quite disgustful. The case of the teachers is just a tip of the iceberg which keeps no one indifferent considering the importance of the profession in nation building. As a result of irrational postings, appointments and transfers, the city of Yaounde alone finds itself with a surplus of about 3,000 teachers whereas many other areas, notably the rural milieu where many more schools (some of which are politically motivated) have been created are languishing in abject lack of teaching staff. Many are appointed to occupy positions in other ministries and organisations for which they were not trained. Some produce false identification papers in order to be posted to urban areas while others, especially new graduates from teacher training colleges spend time following their files in Yaounde to the detriment of students. The question on many minds is why there is particular interest in getting teachers work in other departments rather than allowing them do their teaching job? Perhaps the answer is found in the regular training and recruitment of teachers but what remains important to note is the fact that there is an acute shortage of professionals in several ministries. Professionals trained in schools such as the Advanced School of Mass Communication, various schools of agriculture in the country, schools in charge of Tourism, translation and forestry among others are not immediately absorbed into the public service whereas the ministries concerned badly need them.

Réactions:

Jean Désirée Mpoule Lang: « Certains n'ont pas la vocation d'enseigner»

Délégué régional de l'Education de base de l'Est

« Beaucoup de personnes arrivent à l'enseignement sans vocation, ni amour du métier. C'est ce qui explique généralement qu'elles abandonnent leurs places dans l'enseignement à la première occasion pour courir après des postes de responsabilité « juteux ». Certains en entrant à l'Ecole normale supérieure savent pertinemment qu'ils ne vont jamais enseigner ; ils cherchent juste le sésame pour avoir un numéro matricule leur permettant de se positionner où ils veulent, en usant de divers appuis ».

Vincent de Paul Kpadoum: « Plusieurs raisons sont avancées »

Inspecteur coordonateur régional des sciences à l'Est

« Plusieurs raisons sont avancées pour expliquer la transhumance des enseignants dans différentes institutions étatiques. Il y a principalement un besoin de mieux-être qui est tout à fait légitime. Chaque être humain aspire à une belle vie ; les enseignants aussi. Certains estiment que dans leurs lieux d'affection, il y a manque de commodités nécessaires et d'avantages qui puissent les retenir. Du coup, on les voit à Yaoundé négocier des affectations ou des promotions dans différentes autres structures ».

Barika Bébé: « Il faut aimer son métier »

Enseignant en cours d'intégration au lycée d'Angossas

« Personnellement, je suis en poste malgré les conditions difficiles : mon salaire ne passe pas encore. D'autres enseignants n'ont pas cette patience. Du coup, ils font tout pour migrer ailleurs, surtout là où il y a des avantages. Il faut vraiment aimer ce métier pour accepter de travailler dans les zones reculées où on a du mal à émerger. Je pense que pour résoudre le problème, tous les enseignants devraient peut-être commencer par enseigner avant de partir ».