Cameroon: Female Entrepreneurship - Commonwealth Trains Trainers

Over 10 Heads of Enterprises drawn from the Littoral, North West, West and South West Regions started training Yesterday

Since Cameroon joined Commonwealth in 1995, the first-ever partnership training session between enterprises and the Commonwealth has gone operational. Under the banner of the Commonwealth Women Business Network, Over 10 heads of enterprises from the Littoral, North West, West and South West regions started gaining knowledge on entrepreneurship in Douala. The first phase of the seminar that will last for 3,600 hours will impact participants on different business strategies which they will in return train others when they return to their respective regions. According to the Board President of Commonwealth Business and Entrepreneur's Network in Africa, Tamwo Edgard, women have to be conspicuous not only in politics but also in entrepreneurship. "The Commonwealth Women Business Network, will see into it that women are empowered," he said. Impressed that the Cameroon business climate is improving with the putting in place of the Cameroon Business Forum, Tamwo Edgard intimated that access to finances, and to increase the number of women in strategic positions like board of directors will be part of their priorities. During the workshop the Inspector General in the Governor's Office, Aboubakar Njikam, said the programme will encourage Small and Medium Size Enterprisesnetwork with businesses across commonwealth member states which will as well facilitate greater trade investment. In addition, the Inspector General enjoined participants to be attentive in order to be better equipped and draw more benefits from the gentlemen's club. After the opening ceremony, Tchuente Nicole Sylvie was installed as the Regional Inspector for Commonwealth in the Littoral, North West, West and South West regions and charged to instil discipline and to ensure that Commonwealth Charters are respected. Fadeu Monique was also installed Board President of Commonwealth Women Business Network in Cameroon to coordinate the activities of the group.