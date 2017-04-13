press release

The National Minimum Wage (NMW) proposed by the National Wage Consultative Council (NWCC) with the aim to providing a decent salary to workers of both the public and private sector will be introduced in January 2018.

This was announced by the Chairman of the NWCC, Mr Beejaye Coomar Appanah, during a press conference yesterday at the seat of the Ministry of Labour, Industrial Relations and Training in Port Louis. He expressed his optimism to present the final recommendations of the NWCC by the fourth quarter of 2017.

According to Mr Appanah, the NMW will be calculated on a proportion of domestic median wage, the same method as adopted by all countries having a national minimum wage and will cater for three categories of workers, namely: full-time workers and part-time workers; young persons aged 16 and 17; and apprentices.

He recalled that according to Statistics Mauritius, there are currently around 400 000 full-time employees among whom 20 000 are earning less than Rs 3500, 40 000 less than Rs 5000 and some 100 000 less than Rs 8000, respectively. On this note, he stressed on the need to introduce the NMW to protect workers at the lower rung of the social ladder so as to improve their standard of living and to enable them lead a decent living. The NMW also aims at protecting low-paid workers against exploitation without causing job losses, he added.

Moreover the Chairman of NWCC underpinned that the Council was set up in a bid to make recommendations in regard to the introduction of the minimum wage such as, evaluating pay structures and pay differentials which will be reviewed in 2020 and consequently, every 5 years. It will also take into consideration its impact on wealth and income distribution, wage ratio, employment, inflation, competiveness and economic growth, for the benefit of one and all.

Mr Appanah announced the setting up of different technical committees to analyse the impacts of the NMW on several sectors, namely employment, investment, agriculture, business and industry.

The NWCC comprises seven members of any worker's organisation representing workers employed in the private sector and seven members of any worker's organisation representing employers, seven members employed in the public sector, two members representing consumers, two academicians, a representative from the Pay Research Bureau, a member from the National Remuneration Board, a member from Statistics Mauritius and an Executive Director.